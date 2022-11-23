St. Pete Police to start campaign aimed at bike, pedestrian safety

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting next week, the St. Petersburg Police Department will take part in a statewide campaign to help keep drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists safe.

Bob Griendling loves to get on his bike and go for a ride.

“I’ve been biking for 50 years,” said Griendling.

He also knows how quickly things can take a turn for the worse. A year and a half ago in St. Pete, Griendling was in a crash while riding his bike. His bike camera captured the moment the crash happened from behind.

“Just slammed into me,” said Griendling. “I broke a pelvis, my scapula, had a brain injury, five weeks in the hospital.”

Protecting pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers is top of mind for St. Pete Police.

“We received a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for $51,000,” said Sgt. Michael Schade with St. Pete Police’s Traffic section.

“We’ll be beginning the campaign next Thursday, the first of December. It’ll go through May of 2023, and it’s for education and enforcement for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Sgt. Schade added.

As part of the campaign, police will be handing out pamphlets and bike lights. St. Pete PD said Pinellas County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

So far this year, the agency said they have had 11 pedestrian fatalities and one bicycle fatality.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to the signals that are there for your safety as far as red lights, green lights, and crosswalk signals,” said Schade.

Police remind drivers to obey the speed limits and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. If you’re riding a bike, ride in the direction of traffic and remember to use lights when riding at night. Pedestrians should always cross the street in crosswalks or at intersections.

“Anything that adds to road safety is welcome, but I think that enforcement is only part of the solution,” said Griendling. “The biggest thing that drivers can do is to slow down.”