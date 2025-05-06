St. Pete Police search for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete Police said they are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Monday night.
Police said the robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 8405 4th Street North just before midnight on May 5. The store clerk was working the register when a man threatened the clerk at gunpoint and stole cash and cigarettes. Detectives said the suspect then forced the clerk into a storage room.
Authorities described the suspect as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Surveillance video showed him wearing a bright yellow shirt and light blue jeans.
WATCH Surveillance video of armed robbery suspect
Anyone with any information should contact the St. Pete Police Department at 727-893-7780.
