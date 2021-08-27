St. Pete Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department said on Friday that an officer has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the department, Officer Michael Weiskopf, 52, passed away on Friday morning. He joined the department in 2003 and was part of the Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit.

The department said he leaves behind a grieving wife and extended family.

A police procession will escort Officer Weiskopf's body from Bayfront Health to Gross Funeral home at 1:45 p.m. The procession route will be 8th Street South, north to 1st Avenue North, proceeding west in front of the Police Department, south on 58th Street to Central Avenue, and proceeding west to Gross Funeral home.

Members of the Police Dept. will line 1st Avenue North in front of Police Headquarters, 1301 1st Avenue North, and the flag will be lowered as the procession passes.

The department said funeral service information will be released when finalized.

No other information was immediately available.

The deaths of two other law enforcement officers in the Tampa Bay area related to COVID-19 were also announced this week.

The death of Polk County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, 32, was announced on Monday. Deputy Broadhead died after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for several weeks.

Manatee County Sheriff Deputy Douglas Clark's death was announced on Thursday. The 67-year-old died after nearly two weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19.