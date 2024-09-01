St. Pete Police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a St. Petersburg Police officer on August 30th for alleged aggravated assault.

St. Petersburg police said that John Antoine was involved in an argument with his domestic partner and the mother of his children outside of her Pinellas Park home. Antoine allegedly made threatening comments to her while he was in full uniform and armed.

The victim reported the incident to her employer and the Pinellas Park Police Department took over the investigation.

Antoine was arrested on one count of aggravated assault and placed on administrative leave. His weapons were seized.

Antoine was sworn in as a St. Petersburg Police officer on October 2, 2017.