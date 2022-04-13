St. Pete Police ask for information on two recent homicides

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on two recent homicides in the city.

Police are looking for information on the shooting deaths of two men: Corlenzo Williams, 24, and Vernon Williams, 60. Police said the victims are not related even though they have the same last name.

St. Petersburg Police Department Corlenzo Williams (left) and Vernon Williams (right)

Vernon Williams died early Sunday of a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South. Corlenzo Williams died early Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South.

Investigators believe both shootings were unprovoked.

On Wednesday, Chief Anthony Holloway said a third person came forward and said a suspect in a car came up to him, started talking to him, he saw a weapon, and he ran.

St. Pete Police said they’re not sure if these homicides and the third incident are all related, but they’re asking for the public’s help to get more information.

“We’re not ruling it out. We need more evidence, and as we collect more evidence and as we get more information, we’ll share it with you,” said Chief Holloway. “We’ve got a black male in an unknown vehicle that’s having a brief conversation with people in the late or early morning hours and then possibly shooting them.”

According to Chief Holloway, the first shooting and second shooting happened about two miles apart, while the third incident with the person who saw someone with a weapon probably happened a couple of blocks away from the second shooting.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or doorbell cameras who live in these areas to contact them immediately.

“We do not have any footage, good clear footage of a car, of a suspect, so we would like for you to contact the police department so we can look at your camera, maybe we can see something that you don’t know. So you know, see something, say something, now do something,” said Holloway.

Anyone with information regarding either case, who wishes to remain anonymous, is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. People are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.