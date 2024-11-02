Watch Now
St. Pete pedestrian killed trying to cross highway: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was killed on Friday after he was hit by a vehicle trying to cross a Pinellas County highway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a Nissan Versa, driven by a 44-year-old Indian Harbor Beach man, was traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road at about 10:15 p.m.

At the intersection of County Road 611, the driver had a green light and continued through the intersection, where he hit the 60-year-old St. Petersburg pedestrian who was crossing the highway in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

