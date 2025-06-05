Race Amity Day promotes unity in Pinellas County this Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Race Amity Day falls on the second Sunday of June every year. And every year Fariba Cavit dedicates her time with the Pinellas County chapter of the National Center for Race Amity.

Race Amity Day began in 1921 during the first Race Amity Convention held in Washington, D.C. This convention was organized in response to racial tensions and aimed to promote understanding, unity, and collaboration among people of different races.

Cavit says that the tradition of collaboration among races has existed since the early days of America, highlighting that even the first pilgrims coexisted and married individuals from different races.

"This tradition continued through the work of abolitionists and others who collaborated on the Underground Railroad," she noted. "We want to honor that and carry it forward."

Reflecting on her involvement, Cavit stated, "I am a member of the Bahá'í faith. The first Race Amity Convention was prompted by Abdul Baha, the son of the founder of our faith, who traveled through the U.S. in 1912. He warned that the streets would run with blood due to racial tensions, encouraging influential people to take action."

"Many people focus on differences and draw lines between us," she said. "However, there is a large group of people who see the world as one home. We aspire to achieve global unity, but it has to start here. The issue of race is glaring in this country."

When asked about the local growth of Race Amity Day and the emotional impact of the gathering, Cavit described it as a "wonderful day, filled with a spirit of fellowship and love." She shared that even though many participants start as strangers, by the end of the day, there is a "high and joyous feeling" among them.

Cavid has been involved in organizing Race Amity Day for the past four years, stemming from a grassroots movement that began about six years ago.

WFTS

"A group of individuals wanted to promote the friendships that have changed the history of this country," she said. "We screen various films, including ‘Race Amity: An American Story,’ to shed light on these collaborations."

On Race Amity Day, attendees can expect storytelling, dance performances, a multiracial choir, and exhibitions by community members working for justice and unity.

Cavit believes breaking bread together is a pivotal tool in building a stronger society.

"I think it's really, truly through these small get-togethers and conversations at, you know, around the dining table or in your living room or in, you know, at a community center, that we can really change hearts. I don't think it's through the posts that one puts on Facebook or, you know, I really think it should be human to human, and that's what we like to see continue and promote," she said.

This free, fun-filled day will include live music performances, children’s activities, community dinner and inspirational speakers June 8, 2-4:30 p.m. Clearwater Baha’i Center, 2898 Gulf to Bay, Clearwater, 33759 www.raceamitypine.org [raceamitypine.org]