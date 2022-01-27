St. Pete officer fired for improperly using taser on suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Command Review Board fired Officer Matthew Cavinder after he "improperly used his taser during an arrest, violating Department policy and procedures."

According to St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway, former Officer Cavinder had been on the job less than a year when in District 3 when he responded to a call on June 20, 2021. Police said the call came in about a trespassing panhandler at a gas station on the 4800 block of 22nd Avenue.

Police said when Cavinder got to the scene, he talked to Timothy Grant, 64, who was in a wheelchair. Cavinder was told Grant had outstanding warrants for failure to appear and arrested Grant.

That's when the Command Review Board said Cavinder "drive stunned" (using a taser with prongs) several times, despite Grant not resisting in a way that "warranted being tasered."

Former Officer Cavinder's supervisor sent the body camera video to the Office of Professional Standards which started the internal investigation. St. Petersburg Police will forward a review to FDLE to determine if Cavinder will keep state certification.