St. Pete murder suspect charged with 2 sexual assaults; police looking for more victims

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives in St. Pete say a murder suspect who's now accused of two separate sexual assaults may have assaulted other victims, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tommy Stephens, 52, was arrested in March for the murder of Jona Waller, 34. Police now say Stephens is also facing charges for two sexual assaults.

Police said the first assault took place on April 18, 2022, and the other on Feb. 16, 2023. The victims in both cases are adult women who knew Stephens, police said.

Detectives believe there are more victims and are asking anyone who had a "violent and/or forced sexual interaction" with Stephens to contact Detective Schwartz at 727-551-3277.

Stephens is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Waller, who was found stabbed to death in an alley south of the 200 block of 37th Street North. She was found on March 17, and Stephens was arrested on March 24.

Waller left behind two daughters, ages 3 and 5.