Parents of St. Pete woman found dead in alley plead for answers, justice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two precious girls — 3 and 5 years old — are now without their mother after what happened in St. Petersburg last week.

The two girls’ mother, Jona Waller, 34, was found dead.

“It has been a nightmare ever since,” said Patricia Suggs-Walker, Waller’s mother. “I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating, I’m not doing my daily living what I would do, because I need to find out what happened to my baby. I need to know what happened to her.”

St. Pete Police said they got a call around 4:30 p.m. Friday about a woman lying in an alley south of the 200 block of 37th Street North on Friday.

When they got there, they said they found Waller stabbed to death.

“My daughter did not deserve such a tragic death,” said John Waller, her father.

Four days later, her parents are still in disbelief that the joyful young woman — whose middle name was Joy — is suddenly gone.

“I gave her that for a reason,” John said. “She brought joy to us — to me. And I — I don’t know what to say.”

Suggs-Walker said she doesn’t know who would have killed her daughter and said her last phone call with Jona, on Thursday, was not unusual at all.

“You all don’t want to know how much I miss her. Every day, she would call, and when I didn’t get a call on Friday, I felt something was wrong,” she said.

Now, both parents and Waller’s other family members are hoping someone — somewhere — will come forward with answers to provide justice for Waller and justice for the two little girls now without their mom.

St. Pete Police is also pleading for tips because right now, leads are few.

Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the case.