St. Pete man charged in 2 separate deadly shootings of local mothers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man in St. Petersburg is accused of shooting and killing two local mothers within days of each other earlier this year, according to police.

Tyron Jackasal was charged on April 7 for the murder of K’Mia Simmons, 21, who was shot on March 30 in front of her two young children. On Thursday, police announced that Jackasal was also charged for the April 4 shooting of Emily Grot, 35.

Grot was a St. Pete resident and a mother of two children.

Police have said that both women were shot while they were in vehicles and neither was the intended target of Jackasal.

Police said in a Thursday press release that Jackasal fire shots into Wildwood Park parking lot during an informal gathering with several people. Grot was sitting inside a car when she was struck. A 17-year-old girl and a man were also shot at the time.

Jackasal is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Grot. He's also facing the same charge for the death of Simmons.

Police said Jackasal shot Simmons while she was in a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and 18th Avenue. Her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children were in the vehicle.

K’Mia Simmon’s family K’Mia Simmon, 21, was murdered in March 2021.

Authorities said his intended target was Parise Lovett Jr. the father of one of Simmons' children. Police say Lovett was in the vehicle as well and ran from the scene.

In April, when police announced the arrest of Jackasal for Simmons' death, they said Lovett and Jackasal had a dispute over a stolen necklace. Lovett reportedly came forward in April with the information police needed to make an arrest.

Jackasal was charged with murder in the second degree Wednesday evening for the death of Grot. Jackasal was already in jail facing a robbery charge when he was charged for Simmons' murder in April.