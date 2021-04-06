Police: Mother of 2 shot, killed in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A mother of two children was shot and killed in a St. Pete shooting Sunday night.
St. Pete police said the victim was identified as Emily Grot, 35. She was a St. Pete resident and a mother of two children.
RECOMMENDED STORIES:
- Murdered St. Pete mother's family make emotional plea to help catch her killer
- Community demands justice for St. Pete mom shot, killed in front of her two children
Grot, a 17-year-old girl and a man were shot in the 13th Ave. S and 26th St. S area, near Wildwood Park, around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night.
The man had serious, but not life-threatening injuries and the teen suffered a minor injury, police said.
Detectives are in need of information regarding the shootings.
If anyone has any information, call SPPD at 727-893-7780.