Police: Mother of 2 shot, killed in St. Petersburg

A mother of two children was shot and killed in a St. Pete shooting Sunday night.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Apr 05, 2021
St. Pete police said the victim was identified as Emily Grot, 35. She was a St. Pete resident and a mother of two children.

Grot, a 17-year-old girl and a man were shot in the 13th Ave. S and 26th St. S area, near Wildwood Park, around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night.

The man had serious, but not life-threatening injuries and the teen suffered a minor injury, police said.

Detectives are in need of information regarding the shootings.

If anyone has any information, call SPPD at 727-893-7780.

