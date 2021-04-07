Police arrest man for shooting mother, 21, in front of her two kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man has been arrested for the deadly shooting of a St. Pete mother last week, police say.

K’Mia Simmons, 21, was shot in front of her two children on March 30. Tyron Jackasal, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder for her death.

Police say Jackasal was already in jail facing a robbery charge.

Simmons was shot while she was in a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and 18th Avenue. Her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children were in the vehicle.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway said one bullet struck a child’s booster seat, but that child was in her mother’s arms.

"I want to be able to look in his eyes as he suffers as they, however they execute him, I’m calling for execution," said Linda Simmons, M'Kia's mother.

Police say Parise Lovett Jr., the father of one of Simmons' children, was likely the intended target. Police say he was in the vehicle as well and ran from the scene.

Police say Lovett and Jackasal had a dispute over a stolen necklace. Lovett reportedly came forward this week with the information police needed to make an arrest.

"He killed a mother, an aunt, a sister, and he almost killed two babies," said Chief Anthony Holloway. "For what? A piece of jewelry."

K'Mia's sister said the children still struggle to answer one heartbreaking question.

"When my mommy coming back?," said LaShawn Laster. "How do you explain to a two-year-old, your mommy been with you every day, now, you’re not going to see her anymore."

Family members will release balloons in M'Kia’s honor on Thursday. Funeral services are planned for Saturday in St. Petersburg.

