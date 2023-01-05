St. Pete Free Clinic expands program to feed more families with help of No Kid Hungry Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Food insecurity is a critical issue that’s growing across the state.

“We are currently looking at 1 in 6 children living in homes that are considered food insecure, and that data holds true for Pinellas County as well,” said Sky Beard, Florida Director of No Kid Hungry.

The St. Petersburg Free Clinic has been working to help as many people as possible facing hunger.

“We know that in Pinellas County, pre-pandemic, 46% of families were either living below the federal poverty line or were in the ALICE population, Asset Limited Income Constrained but Employed, right? So working families who could not make ends meet and afford the basics,” said Jennifer Yeagley, CEO of St. Petersburg Free Clinic.

With the lingering effects of the pandemic and record-high inflation, it’s only gotten worse.

“For families who were already struggling and were right on the cusp because of all kinds of circumstances that families are facing, it just continues to be an incredibly difficult time, which is why community organizations such as the St. Pete Free Clinic are so incredibly invaluable,” said Beard.

That’s why recently, No Kid Hungry Florida gave them a grant that has allowed the group to serve more children, like with the expansion of its Fresh Sprouts Preschool Program.

“That focus on kiddos ages zero-five, where we deliver fresh produce every Friday to preschools,” said Yeagley.

Back in 2020, they were serving kids at three schools. Now they're helping families at 11 schools in the area.

As part of that program, students go home with kid-friendly recipes and fun food facts.

“So families can cook together and sit down for a meal together and then have a conversation using the table talk cards, that are also part of that distribution," said Yeagley. "So little prompts like, 'Would you rather be a plane or a locomotive?’ You know, getting little three-year-olds to engage in conversation over a meal, which we know supports healthy development.”

Leaders from the St. Pete Free Clinic told ABC Action News that the extra funding has made it possible for them to consistently serve an average of 10,000 children per month through expanded food pantries and 1,200 families each month with the Fresh Sprouts Program.

“Food insecurity looks different for many families. Sometimes that’s having to make incredibly difficult decisions about who gets to have a family meal that evening. Are we putting gas in the car? Are we making another trip to the grocery store? And that’s why programs such as these are so important to serve communities,” said Beard.

However, the group always needs more support.

Whether you’re open to hosting your own food drive on behalf of the St. Pete Free Clinic or donating goods or funds, they need more help now than ever before.

“We are only able to do what we do through the generosity of those who support us,” said Yeagley.

If you need access to food at no cost or know someone who does, check out the St. Pete Free Clinic website and find the interactive food map, where you’ll find all food pantries in the area where families can get access to free meals.