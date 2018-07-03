St. Pete family demanding answers after U.S. 19 hit-and-run

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park detectives are searching for the driver they say didn't stop after hitting a man on a bicycle.

"I'm just glad to be alive," said Duncan Craver, 20, of St. Petersburg.

Craver was riding his bicycle just before 8 p.m. Friday across a busy U.S. 19 at 70th Avenue North.

He only made it halfway across the highway when a truck struck him at the median. Craver's body was thrown into traffic.

"I tried to speak for help but I couldn't," said Craver. "I just make moaning noises."

Investigators have released a picture of the truck in question. Images from a passing dash camera captured a gold-colored Chevy Silverado pickup truck involved in Friday night's hit-and-run.

Witnesses say the truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 when it drifted out of the lane and briefly jumped on to the median.

"That's when the truck pulled out, sped up, and clipped him," said Craver's mother, Nancy. "Now my son's suffering. They said he's going to be in pain for quite a while."

Craver is now recovering, wearing an arm brace. He says his new job as a landscaper is now at risk due to his injuries.

"He needs to come forward and admit to what he did," said Nancy Craver.

Anyone with information on the Chevy truck is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.