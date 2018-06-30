Pinellas Park Police looking for driver captured in photo hitting bicyclist, before driving off

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that struck and injured a bicyclist before driving off on Friday night.

Police say that the hit-and-run crash took place around 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 19 N and 70th Avenue.

Investigators determined that the bicyclist, 20-year-old Duncan Craver, was crossing U.S. Hwy 19 from east to west on his bicycle against the traffic control device.

Police say that Craver successfully crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 19 and stopped on the median between the north and southbound lanes. As Craver stood in the middle median between the north and southbound lanes, he was struck by a gold colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy 19.

Witnesses to the crash reported that as the pickup truck was traveling south in the median lane through the intersection. It drifted out of the lane for unknown reasons and struck Craver, and then briefly jumped up on to the median before regaining control and continuing south on U.S. Hwy 19 — fleeing the scene.

Craver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries. A witness to the crash was able to capture an image of the pickup truck on a dash camera after the truck is seen striking Craver.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.