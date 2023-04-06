St. Pete City Council to vote on allocating $50,000 to Tampa Bay Abortion Fund

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Pete City Council will vote Thursday on whether or not they will allocate $50,000 to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

The money would not directly pay for an abortion but would pay travel costs for St. Pete residents who have to leave the state to get an abortion because they are not eligible for an abortion under Florida abortion laws.

If the council gives it the green light, then St.Pete Mayor Ken Welch ultimately has the final say.

The vote is getting a lot of attention and action from both abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion advocates.

A representative from the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund, the group that would get this money, said it will go a long way for St. Pete women who are seeking an abortion.

“We're helping a lot of St. Pete residents on a weekly and monthly basis, so it would absolutely go far and do a lot of good,” McKenna Kelley said.

We also spoke to a member of the Florida Reborn Rescue Group. He said he thinks that the city council is pushing its own agenda. He also said the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund is not where he wants his tax dollars to go.

“We're definitely frustrated that they want to use taxpayer funds towards abortion costs, and again this is no measure that we as taxpayers voted in favor of," Corey Givens Junior said.

This vote has drawn a lot of attention from Florida Lawmakers. Two state representatives recently sent a letter to the City of St. Pete threatening to withhold state funds if they approve this.

The representatives argue that it's illegal for a government entity to provide funds to a group affiliated with an organization that provides abortions.

Mayor Welch posted his response on Twitter.

“Inclusive governance requires the free and open discussion of ideas and proposals in the public square. Deliberation is critical to the legislative process in St. Petersburg, as it should be in all legislative bodies.

I, as Mayor, the St. Petersburg City Council, and the St. Pete residents we serve, embrace our responsibilities to our great community, including our duty to review and debate all issues of importance to our City without regard to threats and attempts to intimidate.

As a home rule city, we have a process, and we will continue to follow that process of committee and council review, and my administrative decision, on the issue of funding for the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund. "

The city council votes Thursday during their meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. If they vote yes, it goes to the mayor's desk.

