St. Pete Beach adds new paddle board rental stations

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The next time you head to St. Pete Beach, you’ll have a fun new option to try.

St. Pete Beach opened four fully automated paddle board rental stations on Tuesday, October 12.

WFTS

RECOMMENDED: Paddleboard sharing app PADL coming to Palm Harbor

The solar-powered stations are at Pass-A-Grille Beach and Upham Beach (near the concession stands) and at Egan Park and McKenney Park.

The paddle boards cost $19 an hour to rent, and they work just like the electric scooters and bike share programs in downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, where you can download an app to check one out.

Al Johnson, the Mayor of St. Pete Beach, said they partnered with a company called PADL and that the vendor is not charging the city of St. Pete Beach for the service. The city will get a small portion of the revenue from every sale in exchange for PADL renting out space at the beach and parks.

“The best part is you don’t have to store it, lug it or anything. You just come out here, open up the app, pay for it, take it for a ride, have some fun and you’re done,” Johnson explained.

ABC Action News has also learned St. Pete leaders are looking at a similar option to add to the St. Pete Pier soon.

