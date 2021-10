PALM HARBOR, Fla. — PADL, a paddleboarding sharing app is coming to Palm Harbor.

The self-service paddleboard rental company already has an existing location at Philippe Park in Safety Harbor. They'll be launching four more locations in the coming weeks, including one at Pop Stansell Park.

To use PADL, you just download the app, select the station of your choice and get out on the water. You can pay by the hour or get a monthly membership.

