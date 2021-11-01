St. Pete 2021 General Election Day: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday is election day St. Pete! ABC Action News is rounding up all the information you need to make your voice heard.

Offices up for election

Mayor:

Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch took the majority of votes in August. The two will face off on Tuesday and the new mayor will be sworn in on January 6 and serve a 4-year term.

City of St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

Council Member District 1



Council Member District 2



Kyle Hall withdrew from this contest but will still appear on the ballot. A vote cast for this candidate will not be counted.

Council Member District 4



Council Member District 6



Council Member District 8



The election for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are for a full term of approximately four 4 years, beginning the first Thursday in January 2022 and running through the second Thursday in January 2026.

The election for District 1 is being held to fill a vacancy that will occur when the resignation of the current Council Member for District 1 goes into effect on January 5, 2021. Accordingly, the election for district 1 is to fill the remainder of that Council Member’s current term, which runs through the first Thursday in January 2024.

Are you election-ready?

Find your precinct

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Be sure to allow enough time to arrive before the polls close.

Use this Precinct Finder to view your current voting precinct and polling place, as well as a listing of elected officials/voting districts in your precinct. You may also view your precinct-specific sample ballot and other election-related information for the next election (when available).

Acceptable forms of ID

The following forms of identification will be accepted at the polling place:

Florida driver license.

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

United States passport.

Debit or credit card.

Military identification.

Student identification.

Retirement center identification.

Neighborhood association identification.

Public assistance identification.

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

License to carry a concealed weapon for firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06, F.S.

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If the picture identification does not contain the signature of the voter, an additional identification that provides the voter’s signature shall be required.

Do you need assistance voting?

You may either bring someone or poll workers will be available to assist you at the polling place. Florida law requires some paperwork to be completed if assistance is required at the polls. If you have questions, call (727) 464-VOTE (8683).

Do you need to use ADA-accessible voting equipment?

The ExpressVote ballot marking device is available for voters with disabilities or special needs - featuring an audio headset, zoom in/zoom out, background contrast, touch screen, Braille keypad, two-switch paddle, or sip-and-puff accessories.

Did you request a mail ballot and decide to vote at the polls instead?

Bring your mail ballot kit with you to the polls and ask a poll worker to cancel it so you can vote at the polling place. If you do not bring your mail ballot kit, a poll worker will need to confirm that your ballot has not been received by the Elections Office. A voted mail ballot cannot be accepted at a polling place.

Mail ballot voting and ballot pickup and voting in Supervisor of Elections Offices on Election Day is only permitted in the case of an emergency. A voter or voter's designee must sign an affidavit affirming that the voter is unable to go to his/her polling place on Election Day due to an emergency and provide the reason for the emergency.