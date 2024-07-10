SPCA Tampa Bay providing free food, vaccines for pet owners

PINELLAS COUNTY — SPCA Tampa Bay is beginning a new initiative to provide pet owners with resources to help care for their animals.

This is to help pet owners who are experiencing financial hardship so they can keep their pets. They can access pet food banks, vaccine centers and grooming clinics.

"It is becoming more and more expensive to take care of pets in Florida. Families can come to any of these locations to get pet food from us.”

For Food:

Pebbles Pet Food Bank

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesdays

Pasadena Pet Food Bank

9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Every second and fourth Thursday of the month

Paul Balle Memorial Pet Food Bank

12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

First and second Tuesday of the month

A complete list of locations for clinics, food, and vaccines can be found at spcatampabay.org.