Son gives dad the gift of life just in time for Father's Day

LARGO, Fla. — One dad got the best early Father’s Day gift anyone could ask for: a kidney from his son.

The bond between Jason James and his son, Michael-Evans James, is undeniable.

“I love him to the moon and back,” said Jason.

“My dad’s always been selfless,” said Michael-Evans. “He’s always taken care of us.”

In a selfless act, Michael-Evans showed what family is all about. Jason was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease.

“I started dialysis last year in August because my kidney function, in terms of percentage filtration, went down to four percent,” said Jason.

“I saw that he was going through that, and it’s just terrible to see, so I thought about it immediately,” said Michael-Evans.

That’s when the 23-year-old, who’s going to medical school in the fall, stepped in to become a donor for his dad.

“It was never really a question of if I would do it or any obstacle came up,” said Michael-Evans. “It was just how can we move forward.”

After going through some testing, Michael-Evans was approved to be a kidney donor, and last week, doctors performed a successful surgery at HCA Florida Largo Hospital Transplant Center.

“He would definitely do more than a kidney for me. It means a lot to me,” said Michael-Evans.

“What do I say to my son?” said Jason. “Mike, you gave me a second chance at life, and that’s the best thing a son could do for a father, and I really appreciate and love you.”

Recovery for the father and son is going very well. Michael-Evans explained organ donation is a small price to pay to help extend the life of a loved one.

“I mean hopefully donating a kidney can last a couple Father’s Days,” said Michael-Evans.