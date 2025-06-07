Son arrested after his parents were found dead inside their Largo home

LARGO, Fla. — A man is facing murder charges after deputies found his parents shot to death inside their Largo home on June 6.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said deputies found 53-year-old Elizabeth Lee Kirchner and 64-year-old Steven Eric Kirchner dead in the living room of their home from apparent gunshot wounds during a welfare check.

PCSO said the couple's son, 37-year-old Nicholas Kirchner, fled the scene before authorities arrived. He was later arrested in Georgia.

Detectives said Nicholas admitted multiple times to killing his parents, while calling it a “righteous kill.”

He is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.