Several local Dunkin Donuts locations participating in fundraiser to benefit family of fallen deputy

Several Dunkin Donuts locations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are taking part in a fundraiser on Wednesday that benefits the family of a fallen deputy.
Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli, 30, was killed in February after a drunk driver who was running from deputies hit his squad car, according to authorities.
Magli was the first PCSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty in the department's 109-year history.
Deputies previously said Deputy Magli was attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspect's vehicle spun out, rolled and slammed into his cruiser.
Deputy Magli left behind his wife and two young daughters.
At participating Dunkin locations $1 from every purchase of a dozen donuts, Box of Joe, K-Cup packs, coffee by the pound, and ice cream cake will go directly to the Magli family.
The following locations are taking part:
Hillsborough County
- 7004 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614
- 10960- B Cross Creek , Tampa, FL 33647
- 330 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- 17691 Gunn Highway, Odessa, FL 33556
- 12181 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33635
- 10608 New East Bay Road, Gibsonton, FL 33543
Pinellas County
- 2551 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33765
- 33240 US 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
- 1461 Main Street, Dunedin, FL -34698
- 8419 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668
- 700 34th Street North, St. Pete, FL 33713
- 3850 34th Street South, St Pete, FL 33711
- 1200 Pasadena Ave. South, Pasadena, FL 33707
- 1525 4th Street South St. Pete, FL 33701
- 5602 Gulfport Blvd S Gulfport, FL 33707
- 3934 49th Street North Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
- 17307 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL 33708
- 23924 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33765
- 2451 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33759
- 2600 Bayshore Blvd. Dunedin, FL 34698
- 27001 US 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 (in the mall)
- 18419 US 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764
- 1815 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755
- 1749 Drew Street, Clearwater, 33755
- 1261 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767
- 3515 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33771
- 13013 66th Street, Largo, FL 33773
- 13050 Walsingham Road Largo, FL 33774
- 3920 Ulmerton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33762
- 7030 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33771
Click here for more information on the fund for Deputy Magli's family.