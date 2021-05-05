Several local Dunkin Donuts locations participating in fundraiser to benefit family of fallen deputy

Several Dunkin Donuts locations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are taking part in a fundraiser on Wednesday that benefits the family of a fallen deputy.

Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli, 30, was killed in February after a drunk driver who was running from deputies hit his squad car, according to authorities.

Julie Salmone

Magli was the first PCSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty in the department's 109-year history.

Deputies previously said Deputy Magli was attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspect's vehicle spun out, rolled and slammed into his cruiser.

Deputy Magli left behind his wife and two young daughters.

At participating Dunkin locations $1 from every purchase of a dozen donuts, Box of Joe, K-Cup packs, coffee by the pound, and ice cream cake will go directly to the Magli family.

The following locations are taking part:

Hillsborough County

7004 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

10960- B Cross Creek , Tampa, FL 33647

330 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

17691 Gunn Highway, Odessa, FL 33556

12181 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33635

10608 New East Bay Road, Gibsonton, FL 33543

Pinellas County

2551 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33765

33240 US 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

1461 Main Street, Dunedin, FL -34698

8419 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668

700 34th Street North, St. Pete, FL 33713

3850 34th Street South, St Pete, FL 33711

1200 Pasadena Ave. South, Pasadena, FL 33707

1525 4th Street South St. Pete, FL 33701

5602 Gulfport Blvd S Gulfport, FL 33707

3934 49th Street North Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

17307 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL 33708

23924 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33765

2451 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33759

2600 Bayshore Blvd. Dunedin, FL 34698

27001 US 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 (in the mall)

18419 US 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764

1815 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755

1749 Drew Street, Clearwater, 33755

1261 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767

3515 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33771

13013 66th Street, Largo, FL 33773

13050 Walsingham Road Largo, FL 33774

3920 Ulmerton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33762

7030 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33771

Click here for more information on the fund for Deputy Magli's family.

