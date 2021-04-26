Speeder let off with warning donates would-be ticket amount to fund for fallen deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A speeder in Hillsborough County who was let off with a warning donated the amount she would have been fined to the fund for a fallen deputy in Pinellas County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of a card and a check on Sunday saying the speeder was going 15 mph over the limit and would have been issued a $253 ticket. Deputy Kevin Baker issued her a warning instead.

The driver sent a thank you card and a check to Deputy Baker. It said the thank you was "long overdue."

"Long overdue...just wanted to say thank you for the pass/warning on Tarpon Ave, I am mindful," the card said. "Coffee or donuts seemed inadequate therefore please accept this check for Officer Magli Fund."

Deputy Michael Magli, 30, was an eight-year veteran of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. He was killed in February after a drunk driver who was running from deputies hit his squad car, according to authorities.

Magli was the first PCSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty in the department's 109-year history.

Deputies previously said Deputy Magli was attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspect's vehicle spun out, rolled and slammed into his cruiser.

Deputy Magli left behind his wife and two young daughters. Click here for more information on the fund of Deputy Magli and his family.