Seniors helping seniors through play about how to avoid being scammed

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Every day seniors across America are scammed out of millions of dollars.

This month, the nonprofit organization SAGES Theater will be traveling throughout Tampa Bay to educate seniors on how to avoid being the next victim.

“SAGES stands for Senior Actors Guild and Education Services, and we have been a nonprofit in our area for five years,” said co-founder Christine Hamacher.

Their latest play "Phoney Baloney" recreates a series of real life scams taking advantage of seniors—and every performer is over the age of 50.

“To see people who look like you and sound like you up on stage, who are saying and doing things that you have done or someone you love has done, it resonates. It's powerful, and it helps people become advocates,” said Hamacher.

For actress Sandi Sunter, the play hits close to home. She herself was caught up in a phone scam.

“We want to do what’s right and follow rules and follow what people are asking us to do and now we have to learn to question and we have to question everything and just make sure that it’s legitimate,” said Sunter.

Then there’s Bill Vargas, who plays Sgt. Mo Mundy. He plans to make you laugh but, even more importantly, make you think.

“There are so many scammers out there. There is an abundance of these guys out there taking advantage of these people, the goodness of these people, they abuse them,” said Vargas.

You can’t forget about Tony Barbetta, the Hawaiian shirt-wearing villain in the play.

“Originally, I wasn’t even aware of how many people do get ripped off,” said Barbetta. “My number one thing is if the phone rings if that number is not obvious to me, I don’t even answer it.”

During every performance, real law enforcement will be in the audience, ready to answer any questions at the end of the show.

“It really gives them a chance to have an impact, tell people what's going on in our area so we can report it and make a difference,” said Hamacher.

Phoney Baloney is free to the public and will be performed throughout the Tampa Bay area over the next month.

For a complete list of shows, click here.