2nd arrest made in Pinellas Park fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A second arrest has been made in last Saturday's hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said on July 29, Nicole Veras Ventura, 24, failed to call 911 or provide aid after the crash on 66th Street, instead choosing to flee with driver Anaya Millan.

They added Ventura then helped Millan dispose of the vehicle involved in the crash by dropping it off at a Publix on Park Boulevard before using her own vehicle to drive Millan away.

Ventura was charged with felony accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Police said the victim, William Rothey, was on a bike traveling south on 66th Street along the paved shoulder and out of the curb lane when a vehicle traveling south left the curb lane and struck his bike. He passed away from his injuries.

Authorities said Millan turned herself into the Pinellas County Jail a day after the crash. She was booked for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.