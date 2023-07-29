Pinellas Park Police searching for fatal hit and run crash suspect

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police (PPP) are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead, in the 11700 block of 66th Street, on Saturday.

According to PPP, the victim, William Rothey, was on a bicycle, traveling south on 66th St, along the paved shoulder and out of the curb lane, when a vehicle traveling south on 66th St left the curb lane and struck Rothey's bicycle.

After the crash, the suspect fled the scene, police said.

PPP was able to identify both the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) later located the suspect's vehicle in the Publix parking lot at 7333 Park Blvd.

Authorities have identified the suspect, Anaya Millan, and are actively searching for her.

Anyone with information regarding Anaya Millan's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).