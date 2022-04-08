Seal Swim School location finds a new home in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A beloved swim school in the Tampa Bay area finally found a new home after deciding to move due to a steep increase in rent.

For three decades, Seal Swim School called its location in Tarpon Springs home. But back in February, ABC Action News shared how the swim school was picking up and heading out of that spot.

Shannon Seal, the owner of Seal Swim School in North Pinellas, explained the main reason for the relocation was a 700 percent increase in rent. Because of that, they had to start searching for a pool.

“As we started looking for a pool, we approached Palm Harbor Montessori Academy, and they were gracious enough to meet with us,” said Seal. “It’s grown into this amazing partnership, and we are so excited about it.”

Now, Seal Swim and Palm Harbor Montessori Academy have formed s a partnership Tamye Crutchfield, the Head of School at Palm Harbor Montessori Academy, called a little bit of divine intervention.

WFTS Palm Harbor Montessori Academy Pool

“We were kind of in a pinch ourselves with finding appropriate staffing for summer program to include the swim, so it kind of just lined up to where they had a need, we had a need, and to partner our organizations together,” said Crutchfield.

Lessons at Seal Swim’s new location start on April 19th.

“We will start opening registration to the public. We’ll announce that date on our Facebook page in the next few days, however, our public registration will open I’d say in about a few weeks,” said Seal.

Seal Swim School’s West Pasco location is still open as well. The staff is now ready to kick off another successful swim season.

“I am beyond excited. We are so excited,” said Seal. “We are coming into just I think the season that is going to be the best season we’ve ever had.”