Safety Harbor couple blessed by Pope Francis, now praying for his recovery

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla — After Gabe and Francesca Bauer got married, it was time for the honeymoon.

“I wanted to see The Vatican. I’d never been to Italy. I’d never been to The Vatican,” Francesca said.

While planning the trip, Francesca saw an Instagram post showing The Pope blessing a couple’s marriage.

“Immediately sent it to Gabe. And we knew we wanted to do that,” she said.

The process was relatively easy.

Just a simple online form, and before they knew it, the day had arrived.

“We woke up early in the morning. So excited,” she said.

The Pope finished his Wednesday Mass, where he offered a special blessing for about 50 newlyweds called the Sposi Novelli.

Then, in a wheelchair, he was brought one by one to meet with everyone who was there.

“Once he was about five couples away we realized we had no idea what to say to him. His fluent languages are Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish. And we don’t speak any of those languages,” Francesca said.

A bit of panic set in.

“And all I said was gracias,” Francesca said.

“And I just said Papa which pretty much was just Pope,” Said Gabe.

Although the moment was brief, the Bauers say Pope Francis made them feel special and a part of something much bigger.

“He came to us like he knew us. Like he cared. That was really incredible,” Francesca said.

The Bauers say they are among those praying for Pope Francis’ recovery.

“He always says pray for me. And this is the time I think we want to pray for him the most,” Gabe said.