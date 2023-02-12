Roger Daltrey quits Florida concert early, claiming hearing problems and illness

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Roger Daltrey, frontman of the legendary British rock band, The Who, walked off stage Saturday evening after struggling through much of his concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL.

Daltrey, who turns 79 next month, finally gave up after he tried to sing The Who's song Naked Eye.

His show lasted barely an hour.

"I'm going to do myself some serious damage here and I'm not going to do it because I'll never sing again. I'm sorry," Daltrey told the crowd.

"I am not a robot. I'm definitely not a robot," he continued, "I'm not doing this to myself anymore. Thank you so much for coming."

Throughout the show, Daltrey complained that he was having trouble hearing his band.

He stopped the band during "Getting in Tune" and started the song over.

But the trouble continued.

Daltrey then told the crowd he hadn't been feeling well and noted the difficulty of singing with acid reflux.

At one point, he handed the show over to guitarist Simon Townshend, who blistered through a version of The Who's Goin' Mobile.

But briefly resting his voice didn't help Daltrey.

Daltrey is scheduled to perform on the Rock Legends Cruise that leaves out of Ft. Lauderdale on February 13th.

He has another concert in Hollywood, Florida, on February 20.

Over the years, Daltrey has admitted he has significant hearing loss because of his decades of playing loud music.

The Who have a tour of the UK set for the summer.

Here is the setlist before the show was cut short:

I Can See For Miles, Freedom Ride, Squeeze Box, Waiting For a Friend, Who Are You, Giving It All A Way, Getting In Tune, Tattoo, After The Fire, Going Mobile, Naked Eye