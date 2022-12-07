Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.

Red tide (Karenia brevis) was reported in concentrations that could cause respiratory irritation as far south as Charlotte and Lee Counties.

The Florida Department of Health said Symptoms from breathing red tide toxins usually include coughing, sneezing, and teary eyes. For most people, symptoms are temporary when red tide toxins are in the air. Wearing a particle filter mask may lessen the effects, and research shows that using over-the-counter antihistamines may decrease your symptoms.

NOAA said the moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation will be when the winds are blowing onshore or alongshore and less likely if the winds are blowing offshore.

Check the beach forecast before you head out here.