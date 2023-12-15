Residents, business owners prepare for storms this weekend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — People living at Twin City Mobile Home Community said they’re almost always on edge because when it rains, it’s likely to flood. We’ve been covering their concerns for years now. Friday, one resident said she's still recovering from Hurricane Idalia, and this weekend, she can't take any chances.

"My whole house is leaving. My daughter, my sister, our dogs... I've been dealing with this for 14 years, and it seems like when you know a good storm's coming, you decide whether you're going to stay or go,” resident Erin Roth explained.

Roth, only recently, was able to move back into her home after Idalia.

“I don't want to take the chance of being at home with water and water coming in again," Roth added.

The owner of Cove Cay Marina said he’s not taking any chances this weekend either.

“It's always scary, especially in this industry. Something like that could put us out for a while. But you know we try to take as many precautions as we can,” owner Jason Allen explained.

Allen said if you own any water crafts be sure to strap down any loose debris, and if you can, bring it to higher ground.

“When we had that hurricane, the water did come over these docks and it did flood all the way up to this building. So, any of these boats that are in the water would be in danger,"

Meanwhile, our Meteorologist Shay Ryan said this frontal system moving through this weekend isn’t rare, but not all storms this time of year are as intense.

“This time of year, we're going to continue to see frontal systems coming through. Will they all set up in the same scenario? More than likely not, but there is a possibility that we could see more stronger fronts that are a little bit farther south,” Shay Ryan said.