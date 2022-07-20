LIVE: Rescuers work to help injured baby dolphin in Clearwater

ABC Action News - Breaking News Live Stream 2

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue department worked Wednesday to help an injured juvenile dolphin under Pier 60.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said their lifeguards were on the scene when they saw an adult dolphin circling around in shallow water. When lifeguards went to check, they found the young dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.

Rescuers hope the adult dolphin, and possibly the mother dolphin, come back to help the juvenile dolphin. Members of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium were also on scene to help the young dolphin.