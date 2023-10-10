Religious Centers in the Tampa Bay Area increase security in light of Israel-Palestine conflict

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local synagogues are taking new steps to improve safety.

Jewish leaders say tensions are high in the Tampa Bay Area after the Hamas attack in Israel this past weekend.

Leaders at worship centers all over the Tampa Bay Area say they are increasing their security measures due to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and they say their focus over the next few weeks will be the safety of their congregations.

"On one hand, I would like to get on a plane and go back there and do something...I don't know what, but do something," said Elian Bar-Av, who works at Congregation Beth Shalom.

Bar-av lived in Israel for many years and says hearing about the war between Israel and Palestine is gut-wrenching.

"If you go house to house, it's a very dangerous situation," said Bar-Av.

"It's all-consuming...All the emotions are consuming, all day, every day," said Jaqui Wadsworth.

Wadsworth also lived in Israel but now works at Congregation Beth Shalom, a synagogue in Clearwater.

She says her synagogue is taking no chances regarding the conflict overseas.

"I think as Jews, it is ingrained in us to always be on a heightened alert, especially with the climate of antisemitism across the country and across the world right now," said Wadsworth.

Bar-Av and Wadsworth are now making some changes to the congregation's security.

"We have people out here who are paying attention, we have radios, we have protocols," said Bar-Av.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is also sending out deputies to patrol areas surrounding religious centers.

The department says they have received calls requesting more security at synagogues but haven't received any for mosques in the area.

"For us to be able to provide security and a feeling of extra safety to our congregants and our staff who are here on a daily basis is incredibly important right now," said Wadsworth.

"The key to everything is keeping the doors locked," said Bar-Av.

ABC Action News did contact several mosques in the area, and no one was interested in speaking, but said they are confident in their security measures already in place.

Bar-Av hopes people here in the Tampa Bay Area remain safe no matter what happens with the war.

"You just have to pay attention. Everyone has to pay attention," said Bar-Av.