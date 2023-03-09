Red tide forces captain to charter new path to keep business alive

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Red tide continues to creep up the west coast of Florida, impacting beaches and coastal businesses. It's forcing one charter captain to completely change his path to keep his business afloat.

"Usually, this early in the season, we don't see red tide... Down south by Clearwater, we started losing our bait. That's usually kind of the first tip to us that we have something in the water. Usually, red tide," Charter Captain Brian Mathey, said.

Mathey said red tide can kill any chance of catching good bait fish, which he depends on to put food on the table.

"It's my full-time job. We have seven of us out on this marina. For most of us, it's our full-time deal. So, if we're not running charters; we're not making money," Mathey explained.

Red tide continues to create waves for Mathey, but he said he hasn't seen too many dead fish in Palm Harbor or Dunedin. He added it seems what's in the water now is washed up from the south from last week.

Mathey told ABC Action News' Lydia Vazquez that his business is doing pretty well with their shift north. Thursday, one group took home about 30 fish.

"Today, we caught trout, red fish, and snook... If it's something you think might affect your health, do some research on it, because things are still biting out here. Fish are still running," Fisherman David Listro said.

Mathey said that red tide this early makes him skeptical heading into spring break and summer. But, he added that so far, he hasn't had any cancellations.

"We can take them to some private secluded islands up north. Clear water, no dead fish, and do charters that way. People that don't want to fish, we can still get them up to an island and enjoy the beach," Mathey explained.