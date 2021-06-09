Red tide effects hitting bay area beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Kyle and Joanna are here from Ohio celebrating their wedding and they picked the beaches of Pinellas County to spend their honeymoon.

“We’ve never been to the Clearwater area and it looked just gorgeous from all the pictures. And obviously, the pictures don’t do it justice. It’s absolutely fantastic down here," Kyle said.

The couple says they’ve been enjoying the beaches and haven’t noticed any issues despite recent reports of red tide.

“I heard of it. A little seaweed here and there. But other than that the water’s been crystal clear. Perfect to swim in," said Joanna.

They didn’t notice a few dead fish in the water and on the sand, likely a result of red tide.

Red tide is a higher than normal concentration of microscopic algae that can produce toxic chemicals. It can affect marine life and people. The airborne toxins can lead to respiratory irritation. FWC said it's safe to swim, but can cause some people to suffer skin irritation and burning eyes. It can also contaminate shellfish.

“It’s not the most fun to be around. It causes lots of dead fish and stuff. It just really takes away the fun of coming to the beach," said Savannah Burk.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said its found medium concentrations of bloom levels of red tide in waters off Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Manatee Counties. Some of the samples came from Pass-A-Grille, Indian Shores, Reddington Beach, and Reddington Shores. There are also reports of fish kills. Bay area residents have seen how bad it can get with red tides.

“It does make it unpleasant to come because it takes away from the fun and you have to smell it and that’s not fun. It kind of ruins the experience," said Emily Burgraff.

FWC said so far the levels of red tide aren’t enough to warrant alerts.

Here is the latest report from FWC:

Red Tide Mid-Week Update for June 9, 2021

Current Conditions

A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists in Southwest Florida. Over the past week, K. brevis was detected in 81 samples, with bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) observed in five samples from Pinellas County, three samples from Hillsborough County, three samples from Manatee County, one sample from Lee County, and three samples from Collier County. Additional details are provided below.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at low to medium concentrations in Pinellas County (in eight samples), low to medium concentrations in Hillsborough County (in five samples), background to medium concentrations in Manatee County (in 28 samples), background concentrations in Sarasota County (in three samples), background to medium concentrations in Lee County (in 22 samples), background to medium concentrations in Collier County (in 13 samples), and low concentrations offshore of Monroe County (in 2 samples). Samples collected from Charlotte County did not contain red tide.

was observed at low to medium concentrations in Pinellas County (in eight samples), low to medium concentrations in Hillsborough County (in five samples), background to medium concentrations in Manatee County (in 28 samples), background concentrations in Sarasota County (in three samples), background to medium concentrations in Lee County (in 22 samples), background to medium concentrations in Collier County (in 13 samples), and low concentrations offshore of Monroe County (in 2 samples). Samples collected from Charlotte County did not contain red tide. In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.

was not observed. Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.

Fish Kills

In Southwest Florida over the past week, fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Lee, and Collier counties. For more details, please visit: https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/.

Respiratory Irritation

Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported over the past week in Southwest Florida in Pinellas County. For current information, please visit: https://visitbeaches.org.

Forecast

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict northern movement of surface waters and minimal net transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days.