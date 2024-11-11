PSTA drivers help thousands during Hurricanes Helene and Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority helped people before and after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Our assignment is to basically pick up, and take to destinations persons that are disabled or wheelchair bound,” said Juan Henry, PSTA wheelchair lift driver.

He takes his job seriously, helping people of all abilities.

“We have a lift, and we can use a lift for those individuals that are wheelchair bound, and then we do have individuals who cannot step up, and we can put them on there. So this is a vital piece of machinery right here,” said Henry.

He played an important role during the hurricanes.

“I was asked if I could work and do evacuations and shelter transports from one shelter to the next, and I was more than happy to do so,” said Henry.

Drivers like Henry helped get people out of mandatory evacuation zones.

“It was a lot of people who were basically kind of like disoriented and displaced,” said Henry.

According to PSTA, total ridership during pre-storm and post-storm response was 569,863.

“One day, we worked 12 hours. Another day, we worked 14 hours,” said PSTA bus driver Carlos Quiles.

The long hours were worth it to these drivers who stayed behind to help.

“We want the people to know we are here for them,” said Quiles.

For Quiles and Henry, this is more than just a job.

“I meet the most interesting people and have some of the most interesting conversations. And that’s what I like… Even during a hurricane, you do find happiness,” said Henry.

PSTA had 20 buses ready to go that officials didn’t move to higher ground so they could be used to help people.