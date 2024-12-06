Positive Impact Ministries needs volunteers, donations this holiday season to feed hungry families in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Positive Impact Ministries has been addressing food insecurity in St. Petersburg for years, bringing fresh food to hungry families in areas with food deserts.

“Many of us.. are one car repair, one medical emergency, or one natural disaster away from needing help. So we have been here to help those families," said Karen Rae, Executive Director of Positive Impact Ministries.

The group has seen the need grow after hurricanes Helene and Milton this year.

“The need in our city has increased. A lot of families, they were without electricity therefore they lost all of their food in their refrigerator and freezer so we have been there for those families to restock," said Rae.

She told ABC Action News that while they serve the community year-round, it's especially important this holiday season because so many families have lost everything. Statistics show that more kids go to bed hungry when they're out of school because thousands of local children live in food-insecure homes.

“During the holidays when children are out of school it’s so important that we are there for them to not only provide groceries but we provide a Christmas dinner for these families. We provide either a ham or a turkey and all of the sides and we also provide Christmas gifts for children," said Rae.

Positive Impact needs help getting it done.

“We are only able to do what we do because of people who have a heart for the hungry, stepping up and volunteering for our organization or donating. Our patrons do not pay for the products and services we offer," said Rae.

Every Saturday, Positive Impact puts on a grocery distribution event to feed people in need.

“Some of them have not had hot meals, or any kind of meals for weeks so they are so grateful for what we do," said volunteer Phylestine Aires.

That weekly event alone requires 50 volunteers.

“It takes all of us to be able to do what we do," said Rae.

“Volunteering this holiday is very important because if there were more people like us to give back to the community, the community and the world would be a better place to live in," said Aires.

So they're asking for help from the community this holiday season, whether through a donation or volunteering.

“If you would like to come out and just volunteer sometime this month and just it will add so much joy to your life to see the joy it brings to these children during the holiday season," said Rae.

For details on how to donate or volunteer, check out the Positive Impact Ministries website.