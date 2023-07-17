Police remember beloved officer known for his trademark photo ops

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Instead of selfies, Tarpon Springs Police Major Michael Trill took “Trill-fies," fun, stone-faced pictures everywhere he went with everyone he knew.

“The people here loved him. And he loved him,” said Eddie Mullally.

Mullally recently posed with the longtime Tarpon Springs police officer outside his bike shop, Neptune Cyclery.

“He would just come around every once in a while—super affable guy. Everybody loved him. They called him the gloveman because he always wore gloves,” said Mullally.

But those who knew Trill are remembering him.

Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young posted a video Monday discussing Trill’s death from a medical issue on Saturday.

“This is yet another dark moment in the history of Tarpon Springs, but together will we get through it,” said Young.

Friends say Trill put everything he did into his work, his family, and his church.

They also remember him entering Publix on U.S. 19 in 2010 after a former employee killed her co-worker.

“He went aisle to aisle until he got her and shot her and disabled her. And he went in there without a bulletproof vest. That’s a real hero right there,” said Mullally.

Outside the police department, a homemade sign says, “Rest In peace. You will be greatly missed.”

On social media, there are posts from other departments that worked closely with him.

And more of those “Trill-fies” that his loved ones will look back on with great memories.

“To the Trill family, our family. We will always be here to support and love you. We love you guys. Mike, rest in peace, brother,” Young said in the video.

Trill leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a 6-year-old daughter.

Funeral arrangements for Trill will be Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m., at Calvary Christian Church located at 110 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.