Pinellas teachers prepare to rally for higher pay at Tuesday's school board meeting, large turnout expected

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — “I think what you’re seeing is lifelong, dedicated educators being put into a position where they say, 'I just can’t do it anymore,'” said Lindsey Blankenbaker, Executive Director of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association and the Pinellas Educational Support Professionals Association.

This is an issue that’s happening nationwide as teacher shortages continue to grow.

It’s a problem in the Tampa Bay area, too — one that Pinellas County teachers will be discussing at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“We just really want them to come out and talk about how the rising cost of living is making it more challenging, if not impossible, to continue to do this most critical work for our students and our schools,” said Blankenbaker.

Representatives from PCTA and PESPA tell ABC Action News that low salaries and rising costs are forcing educators to make tough choices.

“We hear heartbreaking stories of our professionals choosing between food and shelter, having to really cut back on some of the activities, some of the time that they get to spend with their own children in order to maintain second and third jobs,” said Blankenbaker.

“What can I do? How do I keep the lights on? How can I keep food on the table? Especially with skyrocketing rent, how do I keep a roof over the head of my own family?” she added.

According to teachers, it’s not just their salaries that are a concern.

“Our classes are becoming more crowded than ever. Critical services for our students, some of our most medically fragile students, are becoming harder and harder to sustain,” said Blankenbaker.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, educators will ask district leaders to utilize more resources to help keep them in the classroom.

“We’re really calling upon the district to prioritize the people. Programs are great, but they mean nothing without the people making them happen. So we’re asking the district to think creatively, think critically, about where their priorities lie and place that emphasis on the people that are making learning happen,” said Blankenbaker.

Increasing salaries is something that’s been on the school district’s radar.

The state’s starting salary goal for teachers is at least $47,000. In Pinellas County, over the summer, the district said their starting salary was $48,675.

At a different meeting on Tuesday, the Pinellas School Board will discuss ideas to submit to the Florida School Board Association. One of the ideas that will be considered is increasing funding for salaries.

However, teachers worry it won’t be enough or that changes won’t come soon.

“We didn’t get into this work for the money. However, we have to be able to support our own families,” said Blankenbaker.

Tuesday’s school board meeting starts at 5 p.m.