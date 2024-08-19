Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority trains drivers on how to administer NARCAN

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is now the first transit system in the state to provide NARCAN training to bus drivers. It's all in an effort to help with the rising overdoses related to fentanyl.

"Me, personally, I love helping others. That's why I came and got this job, so I can help others," said Curtis Bass, a bus driver.

Curtis Bass is a bus driver for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, and safety is his number one priority.

"Any help for our passengers, for PSTA, and the county will be very helpful," said Bass.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is tackling the opioid crisis head-on, training staff and drivers to administer NARCAN, a life saving overdose reversal medication.

"It'll make a lot… a big big difference," said Bass.

Drivers said having these trainings available is critical.

Right now, Florida ranks second in the nation for fentanyl-related deaths, and Pinellas County has the highest rate in the state.

Bass said he's witnessed overdoses while on the job.

"I came across at least twice…one off the bus as I pulled up to a stop, and one on the bus," said Bass.

Drivers will now have the opportunity to attend trainings about NARCAN, and emergency kits will be placed on buses.

William Foley rides the bus once a month and said these kind of safety measures are a long time coming.

"There are some other areas that could really use it," said Foley.

He said if emergency responders are called to an overdose on a bus, it could take too long for them to arrive on the scene, so NARCAN will make a difference.

"Two minutes here and there could save someone's life," said Foley.

Bass said he plans on taking the training course soon.

"To be there for these guys," said Bass.