Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers

GULFPORT, Fla. — This is what 15-year-old Maniya Sherrife’s family said she looked like when her grandfather came to pick her up last week from Boca Ciega High School.

“Grandparents and parents should not have to go to a school and walk into a media center and walk up to their grandchild or child with blood running down her face. There’s no way we should have to do that," said Maniya's grandfather Marvin Pickney.

The family said Maniya was being bullied by a group of other girls. They said it continued after school and that’s when Gulfport Police got involved.

They said a police sergeant separated Manya from the rest by handcuffing her and taking her into the media center.

“When he slung me I had hit my forehead right here against the divider of the door and then he had slung me onto the ground and then he scrapped my face and I have a rug burn on my shoulder as well," said Maniya.

Maniya said she did not resist.

The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses.

“The only thing I have to say is my daughter’s face should not be looking like this. No matter what had happened. Again, my daughter’s face should not be looking like this," said Destini Lewis.

Gulfport Police told ABC Action News they received a complaint and are investigating but are prohibited by law from releasing any information until an internal investigation is complete.

The Pinellas County School district said they couldn’t tell us anything about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws.

The family said they want answers from the police and school district, and they want the officer involved suspended immediately.