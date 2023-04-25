Pinellas school board to vote on new bell schedule Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to vote on updating the bell scheduled for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district has created a list of estimated times for different schools.

The proposed start times range from 7:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

The proposed end times range from 1:25 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

According to district documents, actual times may float from 15 minutes before or after the estimated times for both opening and closing bells.

Officials said all comes down to transportation efficiency and that this move would help buses run on time more often.

A district spokesperson said they’re also looking into reducing the number of certain bus stops to help with the bus driver shortage.

If approved, a few schools would have significant changes, shifting start times by at least an hour and a half to two hours.

Those schools include:



Pinellas High Innovation School, formerly known as Clearwater Intermediate School, is moving from 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Bay Point Middle School is moving from 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

East Lake Middle School is moving from 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s school board meeting begins at 5 p.m.