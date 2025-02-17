Watch Now
Pinellas Park Police are investigating reports of gunfire

(Source: Raycom Media)
PINELLAS PARK, Fla — Pinellas Park Police investigate reports of gunfire Sunday evening.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the gunfire was reported in the area of 35th St. North and Applewood Terrace.

Police did not say anyone was reported shot or injured.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and said they would provide more information when it was available.


