Pinellas County to hold final public hearing on new millage rate, budget

Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 12, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board is holding its final public hearing on the budget and new millage rates.

The proposed total tax millage rate for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is 5.938 mills.

It’s lower than the actual rate levied for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

As the result of a 12.2% increase in the tax roll, the new proposed millage represents a 10.87% increase compared to the 5.3556 mills “rolled-back” rate.

The new proposed taxes to be raised by the total millage rate would be around $83.7 million more than the proceeds generated by last year’s millage.

According to district documents, this would mean an increase in taxes for Pinellas homeowners, accounting for the change in assessed value.

The proposed tax rate must be levied to receive state funds.

According to the district, the money generated from the millage goes towards things like day-to-day operations, including school staff and utilities, maintaining services, and building and renovating schools.

The board is expected to adopt the new millage rates on Tuesday.

The final public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m.

