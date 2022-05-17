Pinellas County Schools to select a new superintendent at Tuesday's special called meeting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board will hold a special called meeting to select a new superintendent.

The current superintendent, Michael Grego, is retiring in July.

Kevin Hendrick, Michael Ramirez, and Ann Hembrook are the finalists the school board will be choosing from.

“We have three very strong candidates that will take this district to a new level,” said board member Carol Cook.

Each of them had in-person interviews last week and shared what their leadership would be like.

Hendrick is currently an assistant superintendent for Pinellas County Schools.

“My vision is built around our 110 years of excellence. It’s built around our communities, our unique communities, our over 120 schools, and it captives on some areas we’re really strong in but also areas we need to grow in,” said superintendent finalist Kevin Hendrick.

Ramirez is currently the deputy superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado.

“It’s going to be really important as your superintendent to be a presence and to be visible and to be an advocate for Pinellas County Public Schools and for our students. When I think about how that would look it would be first and foremost I mentioned relationships. Grounded in building relationships with our local leaders and legislators,” said superintendent finalist Michael Ramirez.

Hembrook is currently the area superintendent for Marion County Public Schools.

“I want to be a superintendent because I am passionate about student success. I’m passionate about the students. I believe as a superintendent it’s such an important role to help maintain that focus. One of the things you’ll learn about me is I have that laser focus on student success,” said superintendent finalist Ann Hembrook.

Board members say after months of searching for a new leader, they’re ready for Tuesday’s special called meeting.

“We’re looking for the superintendent that will build on what we have and move us even higher,” said Cook.

On Tuesday the board plans to discuss all three candidates, select their number one choice to hire for the superintendent and start the contract negotiations process.

“Contract negotiations will go on it will come back to us with here’s the contract, do we vote on the contract, do we accept that contract or not. Once we accept that contract we have a new superintendent,” said Cook.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.