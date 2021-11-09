Watch
Pinellas County Schools to request approval for millions in American Recovery Plan funds

Pinellas County Schools
Posted at 6:00 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 06:00:47-05

PINELLAS COUNTY — At Tuesday’s Pinellas County School Board meeting, board members plan to request approval to apply for the American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund for federal Coronavirus response.

If approved, leaders say it will provide essential resources to effectively respond to the impact of COVID-19 within the district.

The Pinellas County School district would receive $191,395,285.

Leaders say the money will be used to help meet a wide range of needs caused by the pandemic that they're now dealing with.

Some of those include:

  • opening schools safely
  • sustaining safe operations
  • addressing students social, emotional, and academic needs as a result of the pandemic

Part of that money would also go to measuring and effectively addressing significant learning loss in students due to COIVD-19.
The district plans to do that by providing technology and materials to help with instruction, offering more tutoring services, summer programs, professional development, and mental health support.

Here’s a breakdown of the budget:
School Year Programming

School Year Programming$   53,350,000
Professional Development$   29,341,750
Summer Programs$   13,845,000 
Parent and Family Engagement$     3,232,335
Systems Modernization$   23,174,031
Student Engagement Strategies$     6,240,661
Student Support Services$     8,893,067
Operations$   18,781,000
Oversight and Support$   12,144,278
Indirect Costs$     9,225,253
Charter$   13,167,910
  
TOTAL:$ 191,395,285

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

