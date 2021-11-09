Pinellas County Schools to request approval for millions in American Recovery Plan funds

PINELLAS COUNTY — At Tuesday’s Pinellas County School Board meeting, board members plan to request approval to apply for the American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund for federal Coronavirus response.
If approved, leaders say it will provide essential resources to effectively respond to the impact of COVID-19 within the district.
The Pinellas County School district would receive $191,395,285.
Leaders say the money will be used to help meet a wide range of needs caused by the pandemic that they're now dealing with.
Some of those include:
- opening schools safely
- sustaining safe operations
- addressing students social, emotional, and academic needs as a result of the pandemic
Part of that money would also go to measuring and effectively addressing significant learning loss in students due to COIVD-19.
The district plans to do that by providing technology and materials to help with instruction, offering more tutoring services, summer programs, professional development, and mental health support.
Here’s a breakdown of the budget:
School Year Programming
|School Year Programming
|$ 53,350,000
|Professional Development
|$ 29,341,750
|Summer Programs
|$ 13,845,000
|Parent and Family Engagement
|$ 3,232,335
|Systems Modernization
|$ 23,174,031
|Student Engagement Strategies
|$ 6,240,661
|Student Support Services
|$ 8,893,067
|Operations
|$ 18,781,000
|Oversight and Support
|$ 12,144,278
|Indirect Costs
|$ 9,225,253
|Charter
|$ 13,167,910
|TOTAL:
|$ 191,395,285
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.