Pinellas County Schools to discuss use of federal COVID-19 relief funds

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School district is expected to talk about its plans for how it will use federal aid in schools throughout the district on Tuesday.

Over the past year, more than $300 million have been allocated to Pinellas County Schools from Coronavirus Response Funds for elementary and secondary schools, including most recently, President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

So far, officials say they’ve used some of that money to reopen schools for in-person and virtual learning, implement disinfecting protocols, and create their COVID-19 team.

The funding ends in 2024, so by then the district says it will:



Eliminate the impact of COVID-19 in schools

Create better academic support for student academic growth

Accelerate student learning past pre-COVID-19 performance

Develop modernized systems

According to documents, some of the projects leaders are prioritizing are:



Programs for academic recovery and acceleration

Mental health support

COVID-19 operational support

Equity

Summer program expansion

Parent and family programs

Professional development

System improvements for student learning

The next steps include creating a district strategic plan for the next school year which should happen over the next 30 to 60 days.

The workshop starts at 9:30 a.m.