Pinellas County Schools to discuss use of federal COVID-19 relief funds

Pinellas County back to school information
Posted at 6:56 AM, May 18, 2021
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School district is expected to talk about its plans for how it will use federal aid in schools throughout the district on Tuesday.

Over the past year, more than $300 million have been allocated to Pinellas County Schools from Coronavirus Response Funds for elementary and secondary schools, including most recently, President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

So far, officials say they’ve used some of that money to reopen schools for in-person and virtual learning, implement disinfecting protocols, and create their COVID-19 team.

The funding ends in 2024, so by then the district says it will:

  • Eliminate the impact of COVID-19 in schools
  • Create better academic support for student academic growth
  • Accelerate student learning past pre-COVID-19 performance
  • Develop modernized systems

According to documents, some of the projects leaders are prioritizing are:

  • Programs for academic recovery and acceleration
  • Mental health support
  • COVID-19 operational support
  • Equity
  • Summer program expansion
  • Parent and family programs
  • Professional development
  • System improvements for student learning

The next steps include creating a district strategic plan for the next school year which should happen over the next 30 to 60 days.

The workshop starts at 9:30 a.m.

