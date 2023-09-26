Pinellas County Schools invests in mental health resources for homeless students

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District is working to improve the mental health of students experiencing homelessness.

Pinellas County leaders are investing nearly half a million dollars in mental health resources and therapy.

"Directions for Living" is partnered with the district. They head up a program called "Family Works," which provides counseling and other services.

The group will use some of the money to hire two mental health counselors.

The president of Directions for Living tells us homelessness can have a huge impact on how students learn and develop.

"Their anxiety often increases, (they are) easily distracted, not able to focus on their studies and assignments. Oftentimes, we see an increase in lack of attendance or tardiness," said April Lott, CEO of Directions for Living.

She said despite the need for more mental health assistance, the number of homeless students in the district has decreased.

We're told that's partially because of more housing resources in the county.

According to the Homeless Leadership Alliance, last school year, there were more than 4,600 students considered homeless in Pinellas County. This year, that number is down to around 3,700.